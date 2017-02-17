Streak of mild temperatures into next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! Our temperatures are continuing to heat up! Today as a warm front lifts north through the state temperatures will surge into the 60s!

We are starting off with some cloud cover but sunshine will increase this afternoon as winds pick up.

A lot of Indiana will remain dry this weekend but a few areas in extreme southern Indiana could see a few rain showers as a system moves up from the south Saturday afternoon.

Near record temperatures continue into the start of the work week. Our next system arrives Tuesday evening keeping slight rain chances in the forecast through Friday.