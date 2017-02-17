Police ask for assistance in identifying man seen walking on trail where Delphi teens went missing

Streak of mild temperatures into next week

Posted 5:15 AM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:50AM, February 17, 2017

Happy Friday! Our temperatures are continuing to heat up! Today as a warm front lifts north through the state temperatures will surge into the 60s!

national-wind-flow

We are starting off with some cloud cover but sunshine will increase this afternoon as winds pick up.

day-planner

A lot of Indiana will remain dry this weekend but a few areas in extreme southern Indiana could see a few rain showers as a system moves up from the south Saturday afternoon.

close_jim-regional-00z-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Near record temperatures continue into the start of the work week. Our next system arrives Tuesday evening keeping slight rain chances in the forecast through Friday.

am-7-day-forecast-int

 