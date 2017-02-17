× Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A teenager involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week will be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors say Micah Sanders, 17, is facing reckless homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of Antonio Frierson Jr. on Tuesday night. The incident took place at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis.

Sanders was playing with a revolver and pointing it at his 16-year-old friend when it fired, fatally hitting Frierson in the head.

Sanders has a prior conviction for gun charges in juvenile court.

After the shooting, Frierson’s family didn’t think it was an accident.

“This wasn’t an accident. You don’t accidentally shoot someone in the forehead,” said the victim’s sister, Antonette Frierson.

“I don’t feel it was accidental because of what I have heard,” said the victim’s mother, Angelyca Dossa.

Frierson had been a student and football player at Ben Davis High School.

Sanders is set to appear in court on April 12.