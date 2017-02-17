Therapists rejoice as Karen Pence picks Art Therapy to be her cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A unique kind of therapy is getting national attention and it's all thanks to Second Lady Karen Pence.

Pence has chosen art therapy to be her cause during her time at the White House.

Art therapy works by engaging your subconscious and tapping into emotions and thoughts that may be difficult to express verbally. It can help anyone from cancer patients to victims of abuse.

"Even when she was here in the State of Indiana, she was offering various grants and processing with us in our field to help others. So her being at that level definitely gives us a very much broader audience and understanding of the field to educate," said Tami Harris, President of the Indiana Art Therapy Association.