Winter on hold for now; Unseasonably warm string of 60° days underway

NEAR RECORD WARMTH FRIDAY

The temperatures surges and area thermometers topped the middle 60s Friday afternoon. We are in historic waters as the warm spell takes a turn to a extended unseasonably warm stretch.

The high temperarue Friday of 66° was 26 degrees above normal and was the warmest for the date in over 100 years! While shy of the record of 69° set in 1911 the high just fell short of the long standing record for the date. Only one other February 17th was this warm - 66° in 1890!

YOUNG YEAR IS RUNNING VERY WARM

Winter has been all but absent since January first. Paltry snowfall numbers and 67% of the days have been above normal. To date we have already posted seven 60° plus days in Indianapolis - that is the most to date in a year since 1880!

With an average temperature of 35.6°, 2017 is currently the 10th warmest year to date on record - and it will climb the rankings over the next week.

We are projecting another 7 straight days of 60° plus warmth! With 3 days already reaching 60 so far this month, we are well on our way for establishing the most 60s in a February on record. The maximum is 8 days for an entire February set in 1976.

SATURDAY RAIN CHANCE

A weakening southern storm system will send clouds and even an few showers into central Indiana by Saturday morning. Rain chances look rather slim but a few showers could move up into south-central Indiana by afternoon. The added clouds will slow the warm up Saturday. Temperature will remain well above normal but a few degrees shy of Friday's highs.

WHY SO WARM?

It really is still winter but the lack of a polar branch of the jet stream and a more dominate sub tropical jet stream keep the nation very mild. The jet stream roaring across the Pacific ocean brings big rains to the west coast but also spreads the mild, oceanic air east. After drying out over the Rockies , the warmth spreads east and the eastern two thirds of the Nation bathes in unseasonably warm air. Temperatures are expected to run as much as 25° degrees above normal for the next week!

Add the lack of snowfall and temperatures will soar. Snow cover as of February 17th across the contiguous U.S. is at its lowest level since 2005. The 23.6% snow cover is the least amount for the date since these records began 14 years ago. Without any snow, the mild air is not slowed or modified as it comes east. Therefore temperatures climb and many daily records could fall across the central U.S. during the next week.

COLD COMEBACK IN THE WORKS

After a incredible run of warmth winter may stage a comeback. We know we are not out of the woods and we've been monitoring long range trends. Friday's storm system may bring thunderstorms but also a cold blast to follow. Temperature are expected to be significantly colder with snow chances on the rise for next Saturday. Stay tuned much can chance oat this distance but overnight computers continue to agree in the change and have for several days. We will keep you up to date but enjoy then warmth!