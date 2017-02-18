Police ask for assistance in identifying man seen walking on trail where Delphi teens went missing

RECIPES: Chef Tia’s Channa Masala

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. coconut oil
  • 1 white onion, finely diced
  • 1 tbsp. ground cumin
  • ¾ tsp. sea salt
  • 6 cloves of minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp. minced fresh ginger
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro
  • 2-3 green chilies
  • 1 tbsp. ground coriander
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. ground turmeric
  • 28-oz can of finely diced tomatoes
  • 2 15-oz cans of chickpeas
  • 1 tsp. garam masala
  • 2-3 tsp. coconut sugar
  • 2 tbsp. lemon juice

Instructions

  1. In a large pot over medium heat, add oil, onion, cumin and salt.
  2. In a mortar and pestle, add garlic, cilantro and green chilies. Grind into a rough paste and add into the pot.
  3. Add in ground coriander, chili powder and turmeric. Then add in tomatoes and chickpeas and remaining salt. If the mixture is looking too thick, add in water to help create a thick soup consistency.
  4. Cook on a medium heat until a simmer is reached, then reduce heat to low and cook for 15-20 minutes.
  5. Remove from heat and add lemon and garam masala. Stir to combine and cool before serving. Serve over rice with fresh cilantro.