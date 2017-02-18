RECIPES: Chef Tia’s Channa Masala

Ingredients
- 3 tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 white onion, finely diced
- 1 tbsp. ground cumin
- ¾ tsp. sea salt
- 6 cloves of minced garlic
- 2 tbsp. minced fresh ginger
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- 2-3 green chilies
- 1 tbsp. ground coriander
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground turmeric
- 28-oz can of finely diced tomatoes
- 2 15-oz cans of chickpeas
- 1 tsp. garam masala
- 2-3 tsp. coconut sugar
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice
Instructions
- In a large pot over medium heat, add oil, onion, cumin and salt.
- In a mortar and pestle, add garlic, cilantro and green chilies. Grind into a rough paste and add into the pot.
- Add in ground coriander, chili powder and turmeric. Then add in tomatoes and chickpeas and remaining salt. If the mixture is looking too thick, add in water to help create a thick soup consistency.
- Cook on a medium heat until a simmer is reached, then reduce heat to low and cook for 15-20 minutes.
- Remove from heat and add lemon and garam masala. Stir to combine and cool before serving. Serve over rice with fresh cilantro.