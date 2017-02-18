× Columbus homeowner holds robbers at gunpoint, all 3 get arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Three suspects are in custody after they reportedly attempted to rob a Columbus homeowner early Saturday morning.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the area of 1200 E. 450 S in Columbus, in reference to suspicious vehicles in the homeowner’s driveway.

When they arrived, they found the homeowner holding three robbery suspects at gunpoint.

Derek Sarver, 31, Natasha Carr, 28, and Stephen McFarland, 28, were found in the driveway with a stolen Dodge Ram and several items in the bed of the truck.

Police arrested them on charges of burglary, theft and auto theft. They were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.