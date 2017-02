Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's National Drink Wine Day, and if you're looking for some recipes to pair with your drink of choice, we've got a great option from Tandoor Chef and Chef Tia Harrison of Chef Tia's Divine Creations.

She recommends trying Channa Masala with a chilled bottle of Rose for a perfect pairing. Want to try Chef Tia's Channa Masala recipe at home? Click here.