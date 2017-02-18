× Indianapolis ties the record-high temperature on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! Indianapolis reached a high temperature of 66 degrees, tying the previous record of 66 degrees from 1961. Today marked two days in a row of 60+ degree weather. The record of consecutive days of 60+ degree heat is seven from February 19-25, 1930. This record looks to be in jeopardy as we put together several more into next week. Today’s 60+ degree day also marked the most to start a year since 1880.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky as a cut-off low to our south continues to push east. There will be a few showers across southern Indiana but central Indiana should stay dry. We’ll have fog develop tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday will bring fog in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 60s. The forecast high is 67 degrees and the record high is 69 degrees from 1930.

There will be several more chances at reaching the record highs this week as temperatures climb to the upper 60s and near 70 degrees at times. Tuesday will bring a few showers to the area. Our next big weather system will move in this weekend and really bring the chill!

Thursday will turn windy and Friday will be windy too as the low-pressure system approaches from the west. Highs will reach the upper 60s on a strong southwest wind. However, a strong cold front will be blasting through the area Friday evening and allow temperatures to fall. Depending on how much moisture is left around early Saturday, we may see a rain to snow mix early Saturday. Either way, colder air will move in with highs only near 40. While this is closer to average, it will be a shock to the system after the recent warmth we’ve had! –Danielle Dozier