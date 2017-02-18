× Near record warmth the next few days

You made it to the weekend and the weather is looking gorgeous! Temperatures will climb to near record highs over the next few days!

A low pressure system south of Indiana will push cloud cover into the state through the day giving us a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal continue all week!

A few areas in southern Indiana could see rain as the system moves north. Most of Indiana will remain rain free until Tuesday.

Sunday morning starts off with some fog in the area but the fog and clouds will decrease through the day.

The 7 Day doesn’t look like a February forecast! Temperatures remain above normal in the 60s all week long! Southerly winds really pick up on Friday as a strong cold front pushes into the state. Rain and thunderstorms will accompany the front followed by a brief return of winter on Saturday.