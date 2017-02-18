Police ask for assistance in identifying man seen walking on trail where Delphi teens went missing

Near record warmth the next few days

Posted 6:28 AM, February 18, 2017, by
br-am-7-day-forecast-int

You made it to the weekend and the weather is looking gorgeous! Temperatures will climb to near record highs over the next few days!

3-day-record-forecast

A low pressure system south of Indiana will push cloud cover into the state through the day giving us a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above normal continue all week!

br-10am-3-part

A few areas in southern Indiana could see rain as the system moves north. Most of Indiana will remain rain free until Tuesday.

state-latest-rpm-4km-12km

Sunday morning starts off with some fog in the area but the fog and clouds will decrease through the day.

state-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km

state-3-latest-rpm-4km-12km

The 7 Day doesn’t look like a February forecast! Temperatures remain above normal in the 60s all week long! Southerly winds really pick up on Friday as a strong cold front pushes into the state. Rain and thunderstorms will accompany the front followed by a brief return of winter on Saturday.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int

 