Two arrested after Warsaw drug deal ends in traffic homicide

WARSAW, Ind. – One person is dead and two are in custody after a drug deal turned into a vehicular homicide.

Around 9:20 on Friday night, Warsaw police responded to the 700 block of N. Cook St. where they discovered a 2010 black Mustang pinning Derek Davidson, 29, to the ground.

Authorities extracted Davidson from the scene and he was transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police found the driver of the mustang, Daniel Duenas, 18, several blocks away from the scene and arrested him on an initial charge of voluntary manslaughter.

According to police, Duenas was beaten and robbed during a drug deal. Duenas then reportedly walked back to his Mustang and drove over Davidson, fleeing on foot after leaving the Mustang at the scene.

Police also arrested Jarrod Miller, 18, on charges of robbery and resisting arrest in connection to the drug deal.