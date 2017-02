Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Noodles & Company has just opened a new location at 8702 Keystone Crossing, its 26th in Indiana.

The restaurant is also introducing some new menu items, Thai Green Curry with Shrimp and a Pork Adobo dish.

Manager Tom Hickerson stopped by our morning show to teach us how to make the curry and tell us about what else Noodles & Co has in store for 2017.