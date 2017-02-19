1-on-1 with Josef Newgarden

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In just three weeks, Josef Newgarden will officially begin a new stage in his career. In the off season the 26 year old made the decision to leave Ed Carpenter Racing and join Team Penske. This week as we continue our series of 1-on-1 interviews with the drivers, we sat down with Newgarden to discuss the challenges of switching teams and what he’s looking to do this season with the dominant force known as Team Penske.

