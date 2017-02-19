× Columbus high school student fatally struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a high school student Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Franklin St. around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined 15-year-old Abbott F. Garn had exited an SUV that stopped on the roadway. A short time later, the Columbus East High School student attempted to get back into the vehicle as it began moving and he was struck.

A medical helicopter was requested by officers and Garn was transported to Indianapolis’ Methodist Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.