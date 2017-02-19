IN Focus: Messer, Carson discuss Flynn fallout, investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - Pressure continues to mount on lawmakers in Congress to investigate the many emerging controversies coming from the White House in the wake of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's resignation.

In the video above, we talk with Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) to get some Indiana perspective from both sides of the aisle.

Carson sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which is already slated to investigate reports of Russian hacking into the 2016 campaign.

Carson told FOX59 he wants to see the investigation expanded.

"I think it’s important that the public knows the truth," said Carson.

Trump also took another swipe at the press on Friday, tweeting that the media was the "enemy of the American people."

"I think it’s clear the Trump administration has fanned the flames of anxiety and disillusionment in our country," Carson added.

"It seems, based on the facts as I understand them, that Gen. Flynn's resignation was appropriate, and they're doing what's best for the American people," said Messer. "Like any transition there have been some bumps in the road here, but I think most people in Indiana are excited to see the kind of changes that President Trump is bringing to Washington."

In the video above, Messer is also asked about the 2018 Senate race, a campaign he is still considering, though Messer said he is still not close to making a final decision on whether or not launch a bid against Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) next year.