Man photographed on trail now officially a suspect in deaths of Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a man photographed on the trail where two murdered Delphi teens were last seen is now considered “the main suspect” in their killings.

The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

State police said Sunday that preliminary evidence led authorities to the conclusion that he’s a suspect.

“During the course of the investigation, preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe the person, in the distributed photo, is suspected of having participated in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German,” said state police in a press release.

The man was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket and a hoodie.

The girls’ bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

On Thursday night, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a home at a Delphi home at 11036 West Bicycle Bridge Road. The warrant was part of the ongoing investigation. At this time, no person at this home is considered a suspect in the Delphi murder investigation.

Anyone with more information regarding this man or the deaths of the girls is asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Information can be reported anonymously.