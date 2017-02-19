× Police: Woman arrested after stealing $1.6K worth of video games, leading officers on pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus woman was arrested on Wednesday after police say she stole video games and led police on a vehicle pursuit.

According to the authorities, officers were sent to Best Buy at the 1300 block of N. National Rd. after Stevie Hammond Badger, 31, fled with $1,600 worth of video games.

When they arrived, they located Hammond Badger outside of the parking lot and began a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit lasted several minutes in town and Hammond Badger allegedly drove through two yards during it. The police called off the pursuit and went to Hammond Badger’s residence later in the afternoon.

They located her there and she was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, theft with a previous conviction and driving while suspended with prior conviction.

Hammond Badger was transported to the Bartholomew County jail on Wednesday.