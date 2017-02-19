× Proposed bill would require Kentucky men to get wives’ permission for Viagra

A proposed bill seeks to make it mandatory for Kentucky men to visit a doctor twice and get written permission from their wives before receiving erectile dysfunction treatments like Viagra.

Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, a Democrat from Louisville, proposed House Bill 369 last week as a pointed statement to anti-abortion advocates, according to CBS News.

The bill would also require a man be married and “make a sworn statement with his hand on a Bible that he will only use a prescription for a drug for erectile dysfunction when having sexual relations with his current spouse.”

“My point is to illustrate how intrusive and ridiculous it is for elected officials to be inserting themselves into private and personal medical decisions,” Marzian told Reuters.

The proposal comes days after Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, signed an “informed consent” law requiring women to receive counsel from a doctor 24 hours before having an abortion.

Marzian told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the bill is a form of protest against the intervention into women’s health by a predominantly male General Assembly. She does not expect the bill to get very far, but said she is making a point.