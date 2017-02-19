× The 60s will continue this week with showers by Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! I hope you’re enjoying this weekend’s weather because it’s awesome for February! We started out with fog and it lifted by midday, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid-60s again! While we didn’t set a record today, the high temperature was 23 degrees above average.

We’ll have fog develop again tonight under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with light south, southeast winds. The fog should lift midday Monday just like it did on Sunday. Temperatures should respond nicely to the upper 60s on President’s Day.

The clouds will stick around Tuesday and we’ll see showers as a cold front moves through the area. However, temperatures will still reach the 60s! We look to be a couple of degrees off from setting a record-high temperature the next couple of days. While we’ll be close the next couple of days, the best chance to get the record is Wednesday when the high temperature approaches 70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

I’m still tracking a strong weather system for next weekend. Showers and possibly a couple of t-storms, especially south are expected on Thursday. The strongest storms for central Indiana will arrive on Friday as the weather system moves through Indiana. Some storms may even be severe with damaging winds being the main threat as of now. It will definitely be windy outside of any thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 60s through the end of the week.

Should we (and it looks like we will) reach the 60s all week, we will break a record for the most consecutive 60+ degree days in Indianapolis in February. That record is currently seven days from February 19-25, 1930. We would also break the record for most in any February. That record is eight from the year 1976. We’ve already had five days of 60+ degree weather this month.

Much cooler air will arrive Friday evening and push highs back to the 40s. If there’s enough moisture around by the time the cooler air arrives early Saturday, there may be a rain to snow mix in parts of the area. Low 40s for highs is average for this time of year. –Danielle Dozier