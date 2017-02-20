× $4 million solar farm project gets approved in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A new solar farm is likely to start construction this summer in Hancock County.

According to the Greenfield Daily Reporter, city officials approved a project last week that sold 17 acres of city-owned land to Indiana Municipal Power Agency.

They plan to build a 11,030-panel solar farm on the plot of land which is off Windswept Rd. The agency, which provides power to the city, will invest around $4 million dollars to build the farm.

The sale will be transferred to the city’s general fund, which was for $170,000. The Daily Reporter states that prep work could start immediately, with construction beginning in May. Weather permitting, the farm could be operational by this fall.

The project will be built north of the Sawmill subdivision. Neighbors voiced their concerns about the project early on, citing that it will create an eyesore. City officials agreed to help cover of costs of landscaping for neighboring homes.

This is not IMPA’s first solar farm, they have constructed farms in 13 communities; including Anderson, Peru and Pendleton.