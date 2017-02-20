× Bill that would replace ISTEP with new exam advances to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana House of Representatives passed a bill 67-31 Monday that would replace ISTEP.

House Bill 1003, proposed by State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), looks to create a new test called I-LEARN or Indiana’s Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network. Behning says the new test would eliminate the scoring delays, software glitches and discrepancies that came with the troubled ISTEP assessment.

Under the proposed legislation, the statewide exam would be given during a single testing window in May. Behning says this new testing window will better measure student proficiency and growth toward Indiana standards, because it’s at the end of the school year.

“The purpose of this new assessment is to ease many of the frustrations and complaints that were present in ISTEP,” said Behning. “The passage of this bill out of the House puts us one step closer to implementing an assessment that more accurately determines students’ proficiency levels and progress toward Indiana college- and career-ready standards.”

The bill will now move on to the Senate for consideration. If enacted, I-LEARN would first be administered in 2019. ISTEP will remain in place until then.