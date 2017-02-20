× Celebrate Indy Wings Week with half-price wings around Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can enjoy half-price wings at more than two dozen restaurants in the Indianapolis area this week.

It’s all part of NUVO’s “Indy Wings Week,” which runs from Monday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 26. Part of the proceeds from the promotion will go to benefit Second Helpings.

Restaurants on all sides of town are participating in the event. Here’s a list of participating restaurants from the Indy Wings Week website: