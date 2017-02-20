× Columbus man charged with OWI, underage drinking following accident

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Columbus man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.

Authorities were called at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday to the intersection of 450 S and 400 W. They reportedly discovered the driver, identified as 20-year-old Evan Wischmeier, in his vehicle rolled down an embankment.

According to deputies, Wischmeier stated that he fell asleep while driving and ran off the road.

After receiving a medical release, he was taken to Bartholomew County Jail and booked on charges of operating while intoxicated with accident, illegal consumption and possession of a controlled substance.