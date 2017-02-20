You don't have to be a computer whiz to churn out quality videos. Tech Smart's Rich Demuro shows us three apps for editing -- that practically do the job for you.
Editing pictures and video on your smartphone
-
Hancock County man creates incredible movie trailer to propose to girlfriend at Star Wars screening
-
Facebook videos will soon autoplay with sound on; here’s how to disable
-
How to see your Facebook Year in Review 2016
-
Indianapolis couple’s hilarious Valentine’s Day lip sync video goes viral
-
Marion High School produces ‘Hamilton’ video for chance to win updated technology
-
-
Student buys Air Jordans for classmate being bullied over his shoes
-
Ball State student’s drone video shows beauty of season’s first snow
-
Terrifying video shows man’s escape down fiery Gatlinburg mountain
-
Indiana National Guard creates touching video to thank service members and veterans
-
Dramatic video shows boy catching infant brother falling from changing table
-
-
IMPD looking for man who robbed an east side Family Video
-
Indiana contractors’ viral rendition of ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ will wow you!
-
Royals catcher Salvador Perez surprises son in heartwarming video