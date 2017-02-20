Police ask for help identifying man considered suspect in Delphi homicide case

First 70-degree day still a month away, on average

Posted 6:21 PM, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:37PM, February 20, 2017

The unseasonably warm air has spring fever at a premium.  Monday marked the fourth straight 60 degree day and the most 60-degree days in a year to date with 10.  That surpassed the old record of 8 days set in 1880.

Next up, our first 70-degree day.  On average the first 70° in Indianapolis is March 18th - nearly a month away.  One year ago today (February 20th) we set a new record high of 72° and marked the first of the 2016.  The earliest 70-degree day on record came January 11th back in 1890.  The latest first 70-degree day of the year came April 25th, 1964.viewer-pics-1