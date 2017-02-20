First 70-degree day still a month away, on average

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The unseasonably warm air has spring fever at a premium. Monday marked the fourth straight 60 degree day and the most 60-degree days in a year to date with 10. That surpassed the old record of 8 days set in 1880.

Next up, our first 70-degree day. On average the first 70° in Indianapolis is March 18th - nearly a month away. One year ago today (February 20th) we set a new record high of 72° and marked the first of the 2016. The earliest 70-degree day on record came January 11th back in 1890. The latest first 70-degree day of the year came April 25th, 1964.