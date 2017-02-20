Football prospects flock to Fishers-based InFocus training in pursuit of NFL hopes

Mitchell Paige went from walk on to star wide receiver at Indiana University. Now, he’s again looking to prove he deserves a shot at football’s next level.

“There’s a lot of people telling me right now that I shouldn’t be here, shouldn’t be doing it, I’ve already done it once, this is a little bit bigger step, but it’s really not,” Paige, a 5-foot, 7-inch NFL hopeful, said. “I played against all of these guys, been on the field and held my own.”

For the Guerin Catholic High School product to catch the attention of the NFL scouts, he turned to InFocus sports training in Fishers, a team proven in turning college potential into pro performance.

“The first year, we had James O’Shaughnessy and Cameron Meredith, both of them went from unrated all the way to James getting drafted in the fifth round and Cam being the leading receiver for the Bears last season,” InFocus co-owner Brian Griffitts said.

“We took a guy, Wendell Williams, who was with the Houston Texans and came in running a 4.3 40-yard dash to a 4.19 at his pro day,” Chad Graham, a biomechanics specialist who works with InFocus athletes, said.

Paige is one of about 16 NFL hopefuls, some local and some from across the country, enduring the eight-week program designed to maximize their speed, strength and agility with individualized training.

“When they come in, we’ll do a functional movement screen to identify any mobility or stability issues that they may have,” Griffitts said.

The program breaks down each athlete’s biomechanics to optimize performance at every level and provide immediate results.

“For the most part, it’s improving performance with the feet and the activity with the feet so they’re reactive when they hit the ground,” Graham explained. “Every position, whether they’re coming from the left or right side of the line, knowing exactly where we need to focus so that they can push off in the appropriate way.”

“When I first came, I was out of technique but going through Brian and his looking at each of us, technique-wise I’m way better, faster,” running back Deionte Buckley, a Warren Central High School product who played collegiately at Cincinnati, said. “You can feel it. You feel it working.”

While the immediate goal for these athletes is to impress the scouts at their respective pro days, the skills and the knowledge that their gaining through this InFocus program are ones they can put into action to hopefully keep them healthy throughout their NFL careers.

“My body already feels so much better, and I wake up every day feeling better already,” linebacker Marcus Oliver, who declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season at Indiana, said. “It’s only been a month it hasn’t been that long and I’m excited for the future to keep doing this stuff.”