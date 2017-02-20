× Gymnasts speak out for first time about sex abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor

At least 60 women have come forward with sex abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The case was the subject of a 60 Minutes report Sunday, and our media partners at the IndyStar have reported extensively on the case.

The 60 Minutes report included several alleged victims who talked publicly for the first time about Nassar, a former trainer and doctor for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics who worked with female gymnasts for more than two decades.

The women accuse Nassar of inappropriate touching and say he didn’t wear gloves.

“He started massaging me. And– he had asked me not to wear any underwear. And then he just continued to go into more and more intimate places,” said gymnast Jessica Howard.

“I mean, it happened all the way to the Olympics in Sydney, till I was 18,” said gymnast Jamie Dantzscher.

The girls said they didn’t say anything because they thought it was treatment meant to help them get better.

“Because this is somebody who is a serial predator. But the story here is that no one was watching to protect these girls. And they put medals and money first,” said John Manly, an attorney representing more than 40 women accusing Nassar of wrongdoing.

Manly said there could be hundreds of victims.

“I believe what–at the end of the day there are members of every single Olympic team since 1996 he did this to. That’s what we’re gonna end up with,” Manly said.

An IndyStar report last week found USA Gymnastics conducted an internal investigation and waited five weeks before reporting Nassar to authorities. The organization had said it “immediately” reported the allegations involving Nassar, who’s in a Michigan jail charged with possession of child pornography and criminal sexual conduct in unrelated cases.

USA Gymnastics released the following statement about the 60 Minutes report: