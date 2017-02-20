× Heavy fog to this morning start! 60-degree warmth rolling on…

Cue the fog horn!!! A dense fog advisory in effect until 9:00 am this morning! Very thick in spots and leaving early would be a great idea for a lot of you. Fog will linger through late morning and much like Sunday, the rise in temperatures won’t really take hold until the afternoon.

Shower chances return tomorrow (Tuesday) but the warmth should hold even under cloudier skies and rain soaked roads! Rainfall totals should be fairly light, most under a 1/4″ through 11:00 pm.

60’s roll on through Friday before colder air returns Saturday and into Sunday!