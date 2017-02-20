Indianapolis couple discusses viral Valentine’s Day video on FOX59 Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis couple behind a viral Valentine's Day video revealed some of their secrets on FOX59 Morning News Friday.

Kristin and Danny Adams performed nearly two dozen love songs for the video, which included everything from Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" to Journey's "Faithfully" and "You're the One That I Want" from the musical "Grease."

To go along with all of those songs, they made numerous costume changes. Learn more about their video in the interview above and watch the performance below: