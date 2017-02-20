Neighborhood Watch Special Report: Part 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- When unsolved murders topped 60 over a year ago, the Let’s Talk campaign encouraged people to step up and help police. Many families of homicide victims came forward and told FOX59 that there’s a conversation IMPD is not having.

Families were hurt, detectives were stretched thin and cases were piling up. Families were not blaming police, but there was a clear breakdown in communication and how families felt their cases were being handled. That’s when FOX59 stepped in and took the community’s concerns to IMPD.

Now, former police chief Troy Riggs has met with families. As a result of those meetings, he added Asst. Chief Randy Taylor to work directly with families of homicide victims. IMPD also added beat officers who walk the neighborhoods building relationships.

Gleaners and organizations like Community Health Network joined IMPD in addressing quality of life issues that often lead to crime.

Now FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger is bringing some of those same families and some new families together with IMPD again. This time they sat down with Asst. Chief Randy Taylor and Commander Karen Arnette, who was recently added to also help communicate with families and educate them on the criminal investigation process.

While families are happy with the improvements and progress in fighting crime, many tell FOX59 they still don’t hear from their detectives, because there are simply not enough officers as cases continue to pile up.

Families also say it’s hard to have faith in justice when some have been waiting for years for the killer to be caught and brought to justice. It was the beginning of a conversation that takes a dramatic turn in Part Two.

Also coming up on March 1, FOX59 and IMPD are inviting the community to a special roundtable to learn more about what happens and what to expect when crime affects you, your family or someone you know. The flyer below contains additional information on the event.