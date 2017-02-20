Police searching for female suspect following officer-involved shooting in Brownsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Police are searching for a female suspect following an officer-involved shooting in Brownsburg that sent a male to the hospital.

Officers confirm the shooting occurred near the 500 block of East Main Street at approximately 9:25 p.m. Monday.

Police say they were originally called to an attempted robbery in the Ashwood subdivision. The victim in the incident was able to give police the description of a vehicle involved and it was located a short time later.

An officer shot the male suspect "after an altercation." He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

At least one other occupant of the vehicle is reportedly in custody, but a female suspect remains at large. She has been identified as Brittani Griebahn.

Officer April Hyde told FOX59 that a perimeter has been set up as they search for the female. People in the area are asked to stay inside their homes.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

This story will be updated when more information is available.