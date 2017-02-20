× President Trump names Gen. H.R. McMaster next national security adviser

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump announced that Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster will serve as his new national security adviser. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg will be the NSC Chief of Staff.

The president made the announcement Monday afternoon in the living room of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida resort. Trump called McMaster “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

The pick comes just a week after Michael Flynn handed in his resignation amid reports that he discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. after previously denying those conversations to Pence and other top officials.