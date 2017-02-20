× Taco ‘bout a good time! Tickets go on sale for downtown Indy taco festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Let’s taco ‘bout how awesome this is going to be! You have reason to celebrate even more on National Margarita Day this Wednesday because that’s also the day tickets go on sale for Indy’s first highly anticipated taco festival.

Tickets officially go on sale for the Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival at 10 a.m. on February 22. There will be a live link available to purchase tickets for the festival at tacosandtequilaindy.com. The festival is set to take place at The Pavilion at Pan Am at 201 South Capitol Avenue on June 24.

Early bird general admission tickets will cost $25. The ticket will give you access from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes 3 taco tickets and 3 margarita tickets. Early bird VIP tickets will cost $35 and include 5 taco tickets and 4 margarita tickets, and you’ll get access to the festival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to our partners at the IndyStar, there will be 30 restaurants serving tacos, live music, giveaways, tequila flights available for purchase, and a taco-eating contest.

The taco festival will follow the success of Indianapolis’ first mac and cheese festival at The Pavilion in January. And if the mac and cheese festival taught us anything about buying food festival tickets in Indy—don’t wait! The mac and cheese fest sold out within a matter of minutes, twice!