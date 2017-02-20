Unseasonably warm weather continues with showers on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! Temperatures are climbing into the 60s at the 1 p.m. hour after a foggy start to the day. Today will mark the fourth day in a row of 60s in Indianapolis. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the evening with a mostly cloudy sky building in tonight. Areas of fog will once again develop with light south, southeast winds. The temperature will go down to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will bring scattered showers to central Indiana. It’s a good idea to have your umbrella with you throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Record warmth is possible on Wednesday as temperatures climb to near 70 degrees. The record for the day is 70 degrees from 1922.

I’m still tracking a strong weather system for this coming weekend. Some thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. The strongest storms for central Indiana will arrive on Friday as the weather system moves through the region. Some storms may even be severe with damaging winds being the main threat as of now. It will definitely be windy outside of any thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 60s through the end of the week.

Should we (and it looks like we will) reach the 60s all week, we will break a record for the most consecutive 60+ degree days in Indianapolis in February. That record is currently seven days from February 19-25, 1930. We would also break the record for most in any February. That record is eight from the year 1976. We’ve already had five days of 60+ degree weather this month. We look to add another today. –Danielle Dozier