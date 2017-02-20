YOUR PHOTOS: Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a great day to show your furry friend a little extra love. That’s because it’s National Love Your Pet Day! This unofficial holiday occurs every year on February 20, and pet owners are encouraged to give extra attention to the fur babies they love every day.

Every Friday at FOX59 we celebrate our viewers’ animals with Furry Friday. Viewers are encouraged to submit pictures of their pets on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #FurryFriday for a chance to see their furry friend on air.

This is a photo gallery from our most recent Furry Friday submissions. You can submit your pet’s photos using the submission form below!