× Easy maple bacon sticky buns for National Sticky Bun Day

Maple Bacon Sticky Buns

Yield: Makes about 10 sticky buns*

1/2 cup Challenge butter

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 cup pecans

7 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 (7.5 ounce) can refrigerated biscuit dough

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare muffin tin with nonstick spray. In medium bowl, combine butter, maple syrup, and brown sugar. Stir in pecans and bacon. Evenly distribute mixture amongst 10 cavities in muffin tin. Place biscuits over maple bacon mixture in each of the cavities, gently pressing down. Bake until the tops of the biscuits are golden brown or about 15 minutes, Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before inverting onto plate or wax paper. Serve immediately and store leftovers in airtight container for up to 5 days.

*If your refrigerated biscuit dough tube has more or less than 10 biscuits, that’s okay. Just use all of the biscuits in the tube, and distribute the mixture among the same number of cavities in the muffin tin. If your tube of refrigerated biscuit dough has more than 12 biscuits, I recommend doubling the ingredients in the brown sugar glaze (butter, maple syrup, brown sugar).