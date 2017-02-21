Indiana art community coming together to help boy in need of second heart transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A central Indiana woman is turning to art to help raise money for her nephews heart transplant. It's the families second time on this journey. Leighton Akins had a heart transplant 11 years ago but now he needs another one.

At just 5 years old, Leighton Akins was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy. His two older brothers died as a result of this same condition and the family had no idea it was genetic. After Leighton's first heart transplant, he's gone on to live a healthy life. But now at 17-years-old, he's on the transplant list again.

"We're trying to get a new heart that hopefully will mend with my body and last long time. Hopefully into 10-20 years," Leighton said.

Leighton is now dealing with transplant coronary artery disease, meaning his body is rejecting the heart. But he's a fighter and has fighters like his Aunt Lizzy on his team.

"Even though insurance may pay some of it still the out of pocket expenses are hundreds of thousands of dollars so our campaign goal is $250,000 at COTA," Lizzy Rainey said.

Aunt Lizzy is an artist, so she's called on some of her artist friends to donate paintings to auction off. The money raised will go to the Children's Organ Transplant Association in honor of Leighton's fundraiser.

"The artist of Indiana have really pulled together. We have professional and we'll have very non-professional some family art but it's all wonderful art," Lizzy said.

Twenty-seven Hoosier artist submitted pieces for the art of the heart auction, an effort Leighton couldn't be more grateful for.

"It's really very comforting and it means a lot when I'm going through this whole stressful anxious time and Aunt Lizzy is a great supporter of ours," Leighton said.

COTA is a national charity that helps families with fundraising efforts for transplant related expenses. The online art auction kicks February 26. For a preview of the Art for a Heart auction and a list of participating artists click here.