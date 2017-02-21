Police ask for help identifying man considered suspect in Delphi homicide case

Indiana lets lead slip away in overtime loss to Iowa

Posted 11:42 PM, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, February 21, 2017
BLOOMINGTON, IN - FEBRUARY 01: Tom Crean the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers gives instructions to his team against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Assembly Hall on February 1, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by Robert Johnson with 19, but Indiana’s hot start (17-4 over the first 5:06 of the game) was not enough to hold off Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the win, 96-90 in overtime at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

The tailspin continues for IU (15-13 overall, 5-10 Big Ten) with a fifth loss in a row, a result that drops the reigning conference regular season champions to a tie for second-to-last place in the league with three games to play before the postseason.

Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 35 points, including a remarkable 22-23 stat from the free throw line.

Next up for Indiana will be a home date against Northwestern on Saturday, February 25.