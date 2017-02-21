× Indiana lets lead slip away in overtime loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by Robert Johnson with 19, but Indiana’s hot start (17-4 over the first 5:06 of the game) was not enough to hold off Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the win, 96-90 in overtime at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

The tailspin continues for IU (15-13 overall, 5-10 Big Ten) with a fifth loss in a row, a result that drops the reigning conference regular season champions to a tie for second-to-last place in the league with three games to play before the postseason.

Peter Jok led the Hawkeyes with 35 points, including a remarkable 22-23 stat from the free throw line.

Next up for Indiana will be a home date against Northwestern on Saturday, February 25.