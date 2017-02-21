Man caught on camera hitting 7-year-old 62 times in five minutes, police say

HOUSTON, TX – Police in Houston are investigating a disturbing case of child abuse in which a man was caught on camera hitting a 7-year-old boy 62 times in one minute, KTRK reports.

Police say Kordarell Williams hit his girlfriend’s son more than 60 times in five minutes.

“He actually took the child, got around, looked around and started beating him. We’re talking about a seven year old child,” Harris County Constable Alan Rosen told KTRK.

Investigators say Williams lives with his girlfriend and her son as well as her two other children. Williams told authorities that he beat the boy because he claimed the boy took a little keychain.

“The suspect claimed the child had taken a little keychain that’s why he did it,” Rosen said.

The video that allegedly shows Williams hitting the child was in place to catch illegal dumpers. A deputy was monitoring the cameras when he saw the crime.

Police were able to track Williams down by his license plate number. He was arrested and charged with causing injury to a child.