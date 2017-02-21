× Man charged with reckless homicide after 18-year-old is fatally shot in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested in Bloomington Tuesday after police say he fatally shot an 18-year-old in the neck.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2500 block of S. Camden Drive at approximately 3:41 p.m. There, they found Anthony Andrews bleeding from a sing gunshot wound to the neck.

First responders attempted to revive Andrews, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Andrews was smoking “shatter” with several friends in the home at the time of the shooting. Police described the drug as butane hash oil, which contains a very high THC content.

During that time, officers believe Malik Parker, 21, picked up Andrews’ .22 caliber rifle, commented on how heavy it was, pointed it at Andrews and shot him. Police say Andrews walked to the bathroom, where he collapsed on the floor.

Parker was charged with reckless homicide and booked into the Monroe County Jail.