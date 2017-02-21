New immigration memos keeping local attorneys quelling fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- New memos released by the Department of Homeland Security Tuesday laid out step by step how it plans to enforce border security. It includes more border agents, beginning plans for a wall and broadening potential enforcement.

While the documents laid out a lot of details, they also left a lot of questions for attorneys as they try to quell any panic.

"In my entire career this is the most stress and volume I've experienced," Sarah Burrow, a director at Lewis & Kappes said.

It's around the clock work for her and her colleagues answering emails, phone calls and questions from clients on changing immigration plans.

"The message from this White House and from the DHS is that those people who are in this country and pose a threat to our public safety or have committed a crime will be the first to go and we will be aggressively making sure that occurs," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

The memos come on the heels of a misunderstanding in an Indianapolis Hispanic community that prompted IMPD to do more outreach Monday night and Mayor Hogsett announcing Indianapolis welcomes all immigrants, refugees and marginalized people earlier this month.

Some people, though, may now have more questions.

"What happens now? Is someone gonna come to my house and knock on my door, is this gonna change people who are currently in the process," associate attorney Dallin Lykins said.

"I have a lot of people who are very concerned right now who are heading to court soon or preparing for trial and we are unsure how this will impact immigration judge's decisions," Burrow said.

In the meantime, the attorneys are telling their clients not to panic.

"To breath, sit back and understand that even, that reaching toward something like this is going to take quite a long time," Burrow said.

DHS has provided fact sheets and question and answer sheets with more information on the memos.