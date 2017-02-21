× Officials to provide update on murder investigation of two Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. – Officials will provide an updated on the murder investigation of two Delphi teens during an upcoming press conference.

Police issued a release this morning announcing plans to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The press conference will be held at the Delphi United Methodist Church, located at 1796 North U.S. 421, Delphi.

Police say they will provide information about the ongoing double homicide investigation of Liberty German and Abigail Williams during the briefing.

The update will come one week after officials held a formal press conference to announce that two bodies discovered during a missing persons search were those of German and Williams, prompting the double homicide investigation.

Police released a photo last week of the man they are now calling the main suspect in the girls’ murders.

On Monday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said they were widening the search for the man to outside of the county and even outside of the state.

“This person can be anywhere. He still could be here, he could be down the road somewhere. We want to catch this guy, we want to talk to him, we want to get this case solved,” said Sgt. Riley.

Citizens can provide information about this case by calling the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Information can be reported anonymously.