Organizer says cameras could be coming to trail where Delphi teens were last seen alive

DELPHI, Ind. – The murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German could prompt some security changes along the Monon High Bridge Trail, part of the Delphi Historic Trail system where the girls were last seen alive.

Currently there are no security cameras on the trail, but a local bank is reportedly offering to pay to have that changed.

Dan McCain, President of the Wabash and Erie Canal Association and President of Delphi Historic Trails, told FOX59 the bank reached out to him about the possibility of paying thousands for the cameras. Those plans are still in the early stages, but McCain said the cameras could be coming soon.

McCain said even before the murders, there were plans in place to install some security cameras using grant money. He said Delphi Historic Trails recently received the money to install $80,000 worth of cameras in the park area of the trail system, which isn’t where the girls went missing.

