Recent warmth propels February 2017 to second warmest on record

60 DEGREE SPELL ROLLS ON

The spell of warmth is incredible for this time of the year. While no daily records have been broken (tied Saturday) and no official 70-degree day has occurred, the steady, warm temperatures have brought February's average temperature to 10 degrees per day above normal!

With a surplus of 219° ( the combination of the high and low of each day) that averages out to a 10.4° per day! The average temperature has risen to 40.4° equaling the 1938 February and ties for second warmest behind 1882's 44.5°

FEBRUARY WARMEST (Through the 20th)

1880 44.5°

1938/2017 40.4°

With seven 60-degree days this February to date we are one shy of the most ever 60°+ days in a February. That record will be tied Wednesday with 1976's eight days and likely falls Thursday with 60s forecast again.

FOGGY NIGHT

The lack of wind and low level moisture running high means conditions are favorable for fog to thicken through the night. Visibility will drop later tonight. Trends will be monitoring trends and advisories may be warranted again for early Wednesday morning.

NO 70° DAY YET

It's been 96 days since the last 70° day in Indianapolis (November 18th) and a 70° day in February is rare. Last year the first 70-degree day came on the 20th - rather early, the average first day is March 18th. Only 11 February's on record have produced a 70-degree day and only one year has produced multiple days. The most is 3 in 2000.

Each of the next three days may near the 70-degree mark with possible record tying or breaking Friday.

COLD COMING BACK

A strong cold front will end the unseasonably warm air, sweeping the state late Friday night. Temperatures will fall sharply after the front dropping and holding steady in the30s Saturday. A few snow showers could develop on brisk north west winds Saturday.

A line of strong thunderstorms could accompany the front Friday night we will monitor. Timing and location is still up for debate and at this distance there will be many more variable to sort out. Making a transition From April back to February means strong winds will blow. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could top 40 mph late Friday into Saturday morning.

I'm posting below the National Weather Service's SREF (Short Range Ensemble Forecast) model upper level winds just after midnight Saturday morning. A nearly 100 mph jet stream will roar in overhead late Friday into early Saturday morning. Any thunderstorms that do develop could mix these strong winds down to the surface. Wind gusts will likely remain high through sunrise Saturday.

We will keep you up to date on any severe storm threat in the days ahead.