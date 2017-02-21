RECIPE: Brownies from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Brownies from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

1 box favorite brownie mix (Kim used Betty Crocker Fudge 18.3 oz size)

Oil, eggs and water according to package directions (use Mazola Corn Oil) plus 1 extra Tablespoon water

1/3 cup EACH chopped up Twix, Reese’s peanut butter cups, peanut butter M&M’s (1 cup total)

1/3 cup malted milk powder

1 heaping tablespoon EACH additional chopped candies to use as galaxy garnish

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease or spray pan well. Prepare brownies according to package directions. Stir in 1/3 cup each chopped candies and malted milk powder. Bake according to package directions. Five minutes before brownies are done, sprinkle the additional 3 tablespoons chopped candies on top and very lightly press in. You still want to see the pieces. Be careful not to over-cook brownies. Cool on wire rack.

Makes 12 – 20 servings

*Kim likes to make a double-batch of these and put all in one 9×13-inch pan for extra thick and fudgy brownies!

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD