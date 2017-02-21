RECIPE: Kevin’s Home Alone Pizza Fluffins

Kevin’s Home Alone Pizza Fluffins

1 ¾ cup white whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 envelope Fleischmann’s Rapid Rise Yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons Spice Islands Oregano

1 teaspoon Spice Islands Basil

1 ¼ cups very warm water (120 to 130 degrees F)

1 tablespoon Mazola Corn Oil

¾ cup (heaping) mini pepperoni (or finely chopped regular)

1 teaspoon ready-to-use jarred minced garlic

½ cup (heaping) finely chopped onion

1 cup (heaping) ¼-inch diced mozzarella cheese

Combine 1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour, undissolved yeast, sugar, salt, basil and oregano in a large electric mixer bowl. Add water and corn oil. Beat 2 minutes on medium speed. Gradually add remaining 1 cup all-purpose flour to make a stiff, yet sticky dough. Stir in pepperoni, garlic, onion and cheese. Cover bowl and let rest 10 minutes. Portion dough into 12 generously greased standard muffin cups. Cover and let rise 35 to 45 minutes. Dough will rise, but not double in size. Bake in preheated 375°F oven for 18 to 23 minutes, until well browned. Let cool in pan on wire 2 minutes, then run a knife around each muffin to remove from pan. Serve warm with pizza sauce for dipping. Refrigerate any leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes 12 muffins.

Recipe by Mazola.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD