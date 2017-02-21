RECIPE: Nemo Finds Dory Snack Mix

Nemo Finds Dory Snack Mix

3 cups assorted Chex cereals (Kim used 2 cups each corn, wheat and rice Chex)

1 bag (6.6 oz.) Goldfish cheddar crackers (heaping 3 cups)

1 bag (8 oz.) Goldfish pretzel crackers (3 cups)

1/3 cup Mazola Corn Oil

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 packet (1 ounce) ranch dressing mix

1½ cups cashews, (canned halves and pieces)

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a very large bowl, mix together all cereals and both goldfish crackers. Drizzle with corn oil and toss lightly to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and ranch mix. Toss lightly to coat all pieces. Spread mixture on two large (18 x 13-inch) baking sheets. Bake about 16-18 minutes, stirring twice during cooking, until pieces begin to crisp. Remove from oven, stir in cashews, and let cool. (Pieces will crisp up as they dry). Store in tightly covered container until serving time.

Makes about 16 cups (32 servings of ½ cup each)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD