RECIPE: Spinach & Artichoke Dip in Bread Bowl

Spinach & Artichoke Dip in Bread Bowl

2 tablespoons Mazola Corn Oil

½ -3/4 cup finely chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

10 to 12 ounces fresh spinach leaves (stem ends trimmed if desired)

1 can (14 ounces) artichoke quarters, drained and coarsely chopped

1 cup light reduced fat sour cream

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

4 ounce reduced fat cream cheese (1/2 of 8oz. bar)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon Spice Islands ground mustard

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Pumpernickel bread boule, hollowed out and inside piece cut into cubes for dipping

Additional bread cubes, crackers, cut-up vegetables for dipping

Heat corn oil in a very large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add spinach and artichokes and stir until all spinach is wilted. Reduce heat to low. Stir in sour cream, cheeses, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well and heat until bubbly around edges and completely warm throughout. Serve warm in bowl or in hollowed out bread round. Makes roughly 2 cups dip.

Recipe by Mazola.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD