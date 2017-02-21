× Seymour man dead after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – A Seymour man is dead after a single car crash in Jackson County on Monday night.

At about 11 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a single crash on US 31 near Commiskey Pike. Upon arrival, the driver, identified as Robert Robbins, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Robbins was traveling northbound on US 31 in a 2004 Mazda 6. He was unable to navigate a sharp curve near the I-65 overpass and was ejected from his vehicle.

Speed and alcohol are reportedly believed to be factors and Robbins was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing.