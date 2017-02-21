× Stolen constrution equipment recovered in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. the Pendleton State Police Post received a call from a man who said he had just found some of his construction equipment, which had been stolen earlier in the day, at a business in Anderson. Trooper Dana Harvey responded to the business, and could see a skid loader from the road.

A search warrant for the property was obtained, and officers ended up recovering several pieces of equipment that were listed as stolen. At this report State Police Detectives and Troopers are busy logging in evidence at the original site, which has also led them to other sites with possible stolen construction equipment and supplies.

Investigators, as well as the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, are asking for the public’s help. Investigators are asking if anyone in central Indiana has recently had any heavy construction equipment stolen, or construction site supplies like hand tools, bath tubs or shower stalls stolen, to please call the Pendleton Post for Detective Tony Klettheimer, or Detective David Preston, at 765-778-2121.