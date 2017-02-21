× Tracking weak rain chances today, as the warm temperatures hold in place!

What a great start with milder temperatures, as we begin our Tuesday! Clouds have increased overnight but the rain remains widely scattered and extremely light. Expect a rather cloudy day with isolated shower chances through the evening. Afternoon highs should reach the 60’s again (5th day straight), as rain chances remain low. Here is your breakdown:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, dry and stays warm High: 68

Thursday: Spotty showers and storms, warm High: 68

Friday: Scattered storms, some severe late High: 70

Saturday: MUCH COLDER…windy with flurries High: 38